Fishing in Illinois can be very diverse. Whether you’re chasing Coho on Lake Michigan, casting for Bass on a lake downstate, or catching walleye or cats on one of the state’s many rivers, getting the insider’s edge on where they’re biting and what is working is invaluable. Scroll down to get the edge you need to catch your limit in the Land of Lincoln.

Illinois Outdoor News Fishing Report – July 30, 2021

Bass bite holding strong as peak of summer hits.

Read More →

IL

Illinois Outdoor News Fishing Report – July 16, 2021

July 16, 2021

Bluegill bite holds tight as lake “dog days” arrive.

Read More →
IL

Illinois Outdoor News Fishing Report – July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Prior to the recent flooding, catfish and bluegill bites going strong.

Read More →
In-Depth IL Lake Profiles

Lake Springfield, Sangamon County

Ramsey Lake, Fayette County

Spring Lake, Mason County

Kinkaid Lake, Jackson County

Lake Bloomington, McLean County

Rice Lake, Fulton County

